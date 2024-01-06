Glen Ellyn Park Park District to host Animals Around the World program Jan. 15

The Incredible Bats organization is bringing an exciting, educational, interactive and hands-on experience with animals found all over the world to the Glen Ellyn Park District.

The Animals Around the World program will give children the chance to meet their favorite animals and learn about each animal’s defenses, such as camouflage, shape-shifting and other mechanisms they use to protect themselves.

The show may include fruit bats, sugar gliders, a two-toed sloth, an armadillo, a fennec fox, a woolly opossum, a rabbit, a hedgehog, a sloth and a skunk. Reptiles may include geckos, a bearded dragon, a ball python, and a corn snake. Only children need to register, but must be accompanied by an adult.

The program will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 15 at Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. The fee is $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents. Register here