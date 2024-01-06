Boys basketball: Benet coach Gene Heidkamp wins 400th game

St. Viator's Montay Washington, left, goes to the basket against Benet Academy defenders Daniel Pauliukonis, middle and Blake Fagbemi on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 in Arlington Heights. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – The well-wishers for Benet Academy coach Gene Heidkamp lined the hallway outside of St. Viator’s Cahill Gymnasium Friday night.

Heidkamp’s Redwings had just beaten the host Lions 67-39 in East Suburban Catholic play and with it secured the coach’s 400th win.

Heidkamp’s mother-in-law presented him with a bouquet of roses and St. Viator coach Michael O’Keeffe gave him the game ball as a souvenir.

The Redwings (15-1, 7-0) broke out to a 12-0 lead to start the game and never looked back.

St. Viator (10-7, 3-4) pulled as close as 12-6 and kept Benet at arm’s length for most of the first two-and-a-half quarters.

“We got off to a slow start even though we had some pretty good looks,” said O’Keeffe. “But the ball wouldn’t fall.”

The Redwings led 33-20 at halftime and 53-35 after three quarters.

“We missed a few shots when we were within 13 (46-33) in the third quarter and then a few turnovers and within 30 to 45 seconds it was 18 points,” said O’Keeffe. “They are a very sound, skilled, athletic team.”

A 14-0 run to start the fourth quarter built the lead to 67-35 with 3:02 left in the game.

“St. Viator did a good job of hanging in there and they played us tough like they do here,” said Heidkamp. “They exposed us to some mismatches.”

The sophomore twin towers of Gabe Sularski and Colin Stack did most of the damage in the lane against the Lions.

Sularski led the team with 12 points and 4 rebounds. Stack scored 10 points and snared six boards.

“Gabe moves well with the ball,” said Stack. “He has the ability to find myself and others in good position.”

“We’ve been playing well,” said Sularski. “It was good to get back into some conference play. We have another tough conference game on Tuesday when we play Marian Catholic.”

“Sularski and Stack are playing well beyond their years,” said Heidkamp. “They are two solid players. They both have had good years. Stack made second team all-tournament at Pontiac last week.”

Ten different players scored for Benet which was not surprising to Heidkamp.

“We have a deep team,” said Heidkamp. “We have a lot of guys who can help us. Sometimes it’s a little difficult to figure out rotations because of all the good players we have. It’s a good problem to have.”

Patrick Walsh scored nine points, and Blake Fagbemi added 8 for Benet who shot 20 of 40 from the field including 11 3-point baskets and won the rebound battle 29-10.

The Lions had a rough night shooting hitting 13 of 35. Junior Joey Hernandez scored 15 for the Lions and fellow junior Brandon Michaels scored 13.

Benet gets back into the fire Saturday afternoon when they take on Mt. Carmel at DePaul in the Steve Pappas Memorial shootout at 3:30 p.m.

