Wheaton residents can add parkway trees via city’s shared cost program

With the start of a new year comes a new opportunity for Wheaton residents to add a parkway tree in front of their property.

The city’s forestry division is now accepting applications for the 2024 Shared Cost Parkway Tree Planting Program. As we continue seeking ways to encourage sustainable actions in the community, this year’s program has been significantly expanded to provide shared-cost funding for up to 200 new trees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Open now through Feb. 29, this program allows property owners to pay $95 per tree to have city crews plant a new tree in the parkway adjacent to their property. Property owners can select from up to 12 species. The forestry division will plant the trees in the spring.

To participate, submit an application to the city’s forestry division. More information is available in the application packet. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 29 or once the program maximum is reached.