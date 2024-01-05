Boys basketball: Montini finishes strong at St. Edward, extends win streak

Montini’s Danny Petersen makes a move to get past St. Edward’s Josh Pottorff in a boys basketball game in Elgin on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

ELGIN – Montini saved its best for last.

The Broncos, winners of five straight games and coming off a fifth-place finish at the Westmont-IC Catholic Prep Holiday Tournament, outscored host St. Edward 12-5 in the fourth quarter.

Holding the Green Wave to one field goal over the final eight minutes, the Broncos posted a 42-32 nonconference win in Elgin Thursday night. St. Edward was 1-of-10 from the floor during the pivotal fourth quarter.

“We play a very tough schedule and have had trouble closing out games this season,” Broncos coach Adam Demong said. “We are learning to close out games and are learning to win.”

Heading into the final quarter, Montini held a tenuous 30-27 lead. The visitors from Lombard seized control of the game by scoring the first eight points of fourth. Drew Church scored four points on a pair of baskets and Dillon Bagley connected on a layup as the Broncos (7-9) extended a three-point lead to 38-27 with 4:55 left in the game.

Maddox Shepherd, who led the winners with 15 points, four assists and three steals, sealed the win by delivering 4-of-4 from the free-throw line late in the game.

“We had a tough season last season and started out slow this season,” Shepherd said. “We are persevering and learning to finish games.”

St. Edward's Kaden Dawson tries to block the shot of Montini's Jake Maquet in a boys basketball game in Elgin on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

St. Edward (7-10) wasted a stellar effort from senior Kaden Dawson, who scored 20 points with 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Dawson, who was 10-of-12 from the free-throw line in the second half, scored 14 of the Wave’s 18 second half points.

The Green Wave senior, who scored his 1,000th career point in the final game of the Elgin Holiday Tournament against Richards, was 5-of-9 from the field.

“It was a very physical game and Kaden’s arms were really bloody and hacked up,” St. Edward coach Andy Zielinsk saidi. “He has been playing well the last two to three weeks.”

Coach Demong praised Dawson’s effort.

“He is a tough matchup for us,” said the Montini coach. “We were pesky defending him and he wore down in the fourth quarter.”

Other than Dawson, Matt Morrice scored eight points with two 3-pointers all in the first half.

“Other than Kaden and Matt we got four points from the other three starters,” Zielinski said. “We need to get more from them. There were positives tonight. Our defense was tough holding them to 42 points. We played with great effort on the defensive end.”

