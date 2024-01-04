Coyotes the subject of Lombard Garden Club’s Jan. 26 meeting

The next meeting of the Lombard Garden Club is set for 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road. There is no charge and the public is welcome.

Negin Almassi will present “Urban Ecology of Coyotes.” Follow the trail of coyotes with wildlife biologists working in the forest preserves through the Urban Coyote Research Project. Almassi will discuss urban coyote behavior and ecology, how we can live with coyotes and what coyotes have to teach us.

Almassi has worked for the Forest Preserves of Cook County for more than a decade and holds a master of public administration from University of Washington and a bachelor of science in biology from Purdue University.

The Lombard Garden Club is a 97-year-old organization that promotes an interest in gardening and the beautification of the landscape in our community. The club welcomes fellow gardeners who enjoy learning opportunities and the company of others. For information, visit lombardgardenclub.org.