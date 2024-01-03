Woodridge police chief to retire after 39 years in law enforcement

The Village of Woodridge announced today that Chief of Police Brian Cunningham will retire after 39 years of service to the DuPage County law enforcement community.

Before serving at the village of Woodridge, Cunningham served with the village of Burr Ridge and Naperville police departments. Cunningham has also been a long-standing member of the DuPage County Police Chiefs Association, the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT), a founding member of the Illinois Homicide Investigators Association, and an adjunct professor at the College of DuPage.

“We are incredibly grateful for the many years of outstanding policing and leadership that Chief Cunningham has provided to our community,” Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham said in a news release. “His excellent and tireless efforts have helped to keep Woodridge a safe and welcoming community. He will be greatly missed, but we wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Throughout his seven years of leadership in Woodridge, Cunningham has implemented innovative programs and led initiatives that have had a lasting impact on the Woodridge Police Department and the community. He has also made a significant impact on community engagement, crime prevention, and officer training.

Some of Cunningham’s most notable accomplishments in Woodridge include:

Spearheaded and helped to envision, design and develop the new Woodridge Police Department located at 7215 Janes Ave.

Continued to improve and encourage public education, proactive patrols, information sharing and new technology to keep crime levels low in Woodridge. The last five years have proven to be the lowest span of Part 1 crimes in the history of the village.

Launched Woodridge’s Frontline Toolkit, which allows residents to submit overnight parking requests, vacation watch and other services with ease

Created the Woodridge Police Department information portal, which increased transparency within the community by improving data collection and the ability to share that information

Developed and implemented the GRIT School Resource Program designed to promote the passion of perseverance for Woodridge youth

Developed and improved training programs focused on de-escalation and officer wellness

Advocated for and hired a social worker to the police department staff which has assisted with outreach to those impacted by the 2021 tornado, domestic violence victims, senior issues, crime victims and mental health issues

Implemented the body-worn camera program (BWC) that has increased department transparency, improved evidence collection and assisted in documentation

Developed the community outreach unit and continued to support and improve community engagement programs such as Woodridge Night Out, Community Roll Calls and the Citizen’s Police Academy

“Chief Cunningham has always advocated for building community, transparency, and accountability,” Village Administrator Al Stonitsch said in the release. “His commitment to these core values has earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community.”

“It has been an honor serving this community as the Chief of Police for the past several years,” Cunningham said in the release. “The highlight of my law enforcement career will always be the communities’ response to the 2021 tornado. During this difficult time, members of the community stood by our side as we responded to hundreds of life-threatening calls.

“I am proud of the work we have accomplished together and am grateful for the support of my fellow officers and the community. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working alongside some of the most dedicated officers and staff. I am confident that they will continue to serve the community with the highest level of excellence, professionalism and dedication.”

Cunningham’s last day with the village will be Jan. 24. Community members looking to say goodbye and celebrate Cunningham’s accomplishments are welcome to attend a celebration at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 outside the Werch Board Room at Village Hall, 5 Plaza Drive.

The search for a new chief of police will begin immediately, and the Village is committed to finding a leader who shares Cunningham’s vision and commitment to excellence. In the interim, Deputy Chief of Police Thomas Stefanson will serve as acting chief of police. Stefanson has been with the village since 1998 and has held several positions including patrol sergeant and detective sergeant before becoming deputy chief of police in 2014.