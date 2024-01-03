Volunteer for Glen Ellyn Park District’s MLK Day of Service

The Glen Ellyn Park District will hold a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at Ackerman Woods, 800 St. Charles Road.

Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in a day of service. Start the day with coffee and hot chocolate, then help cut and remove invasive brush, improving the quality of the district’s natural areas.

Dress in warm layers. Gloves and tools will be available for loan. Volunteers under the age 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Register for the free event.

Outdoor events may be canceled in case of rain or other unfavorable conditions. Check www.gepark.org/hotline on the day of the event for updates or your inbox for an email from the event supervisor.