Glenbard Parent Series to introduce 2024 community read Jan. 18

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present its 2024 community read, “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Makes Us Whole,” with author Susan Cain in two Zoom webinars at noon and 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these two webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Cain believes embracing sorrow is the key to creativity, fulfillment, authenticity and genuine relationships. Shielding children from pain can diminish their emotional capacity. Adults must help young people experience the full range of feelings and prepare them to manage their emotions. Cain offers a roadmap to valuing sadness so people can embrace happiness and joy and live life to the fullest.

Cain is the best-selling author of “Quiet: The Power of Introverts,” and “Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Makes Us Whole,” which was an Oprah’s Book Club pick for 2023.

Cain will be in conversation with Daniel H. Pink, the award-winning author of five New York Times best sellers, including “Drive,” “A Whole New Mind” and “To Sell is Human.”

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.