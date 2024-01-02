District 87 to host several Glenbard Parent Series webinars in January

Glenbard High School District 87 encourages community members to attend the following GPS Parent Series webinars during January. The link to each event is available at glenbardgps.org.
- Jan. 11 at noon - Changeable: The Collaborative Problem-Solving Method to Reduce Anxiety or Challenging Behavior – 90-minute program
- Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. - Changeable: The Collaborative Problem-Solving Method to Reduce Anxiety or Challenging Behavior – 90-minute program
- Jan. 18 at noon - Community Read Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Can Make Us Whole – Teaching Our Kids the Full Spectrum of Human Emotions
- Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. - Community Read Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Can Make Us Whole – Teaching Our Kids the Full Spectrum of Human Emotions
- Jan. 23 at noon - The Parenting Map: Step-by-Step Solutions to Consciously Create the Ultimate Parent-Child Relationship
- Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. - The Parenting Map: Step-by-Step Solutions to Consciously Create the Ultimate Parent-Child Relationship
- Jan. 31 at noon - Beautiful Boy: Everything a Father Learned Through His Son’s Addiction
- Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. - Beautiful Boy: Everything a Father Learned Through His Son’s Addiction