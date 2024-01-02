District 87 to host several Glenbard Parent Series webinars in January

Glenbard High School District 87 encourages community members to attend the following GPS Parent Series webinars during January. The link to each event is available at glenbardgps.org.

Jan. 11 at noon - Changeable: The Collaborative Problem-Solving Method to Reduce Anxiety or Challenging Behavior – 90-minute program

Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. - Changeable: The Collaborative Problem-Solving Method to Reduce Anxiety or Challenging Behavior – 90-minute program

Jan. 18 at noon - Community Read Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Can Make Us Whole – Teaching Our Kids the Full Spectrum of Human Emotions

Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. - Community Read Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Can Make Us Whole – Teaching Our Kids the Full Spectrum of Human Emotions

Jan. 23 at noon - The Parenting Map: Step-by-Step Solutions to Consciously Create the Ultimate Parent-Child Relationship

Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. - The Parenting Map: Step-by-Step Solutions to Consciously Create the Ultimate Parent-Child Relationship

Jan. 31 at noon - Beautiful Boy: Everything a Father Learned Through His Son’s Addiction

Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. - Beautiful Boy: Everything a Father Learned Through His Son’s Addiction