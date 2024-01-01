January 01, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Holiday refuse, recycling dates set in La Grange

By Shaw Local News Network
Eight forest preservers offer holiday tree recycling.

(Photo provided by the Lake County Forest Preserves)

Modified refuse and recycling pickup dates are in place for all La Grange residents who utilize Flood Brothers.

Residents north of 47th Street will have refuse/recycling service on Jan. 2. Residents south of 47th Street will have refuse/recycling service on Jan. 5.

Holiday trees will be collected Jan 2, Jan. 5, Jan. 8 and Jan. 11. There is no charge for this service, and a sticker is not required. Please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights and other inorganic material before placing the tree on the parkway.

Flood Brothers Disposal Services has also provided a list of holiday items that can be recycled or reused in the village’s curbside collection program in addition to Five Holiday Season Recycling Tips.

La Grange
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois