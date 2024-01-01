Holiday refuse, recycling dates set in La Grange

Modified refuse and recycling pickup dates are in place for all La Grange residents who utilize Flood Brothers.

Residents north of 47th Street will have refuse/recycling service on Jan. 2. Residents south of 47th Street will have refuse/recycling service on Jan. 5.

Holiday trees will be collected Jan 2, Jan. 5, Jan. 8 and Jan. 11. There is no charge for this service, and a sticker is not required. Please remove all ornaments, tinsel, lights and other inorganic material before placing the tree on the parkway.

Flood Brothers Disposal Services has also provided a list of holiday items that can be recycled or reused in the village’s curbside collection program in addition to Five Holiday Season Recycling Tips.