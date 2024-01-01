Frozen Fest arrives in Glen Ellyn on Jan. 13

Your favorite Frozen characters will visiting Lake Ellyn Park in Glen Ellyn on Jan. 13.

Enjoy hot cocoa, coffee, cookies and a photo opportunity with the characters. Frozen Fest is free, but registration is required for both adults and children. This is not a drop-off activity. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 13 at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road. Click here to register.

Outdoor events may be canceled in case of rain or other unfavorable conditions. Check www.gepark.org/hotline on the day of the event for updates or your inbox for an email from the event supervisor.