December 31, 2023
Lombard residents invited to name a snowplow

As the Lombard Public Works Department gears up for the winter season, residents are invited to help name one of Lombard’s snowplows. Share your most clever, unique and winter-themed name ideas through the contest submission form until Jan 12.

Please keep in mind the following guidelines:

  • Each person may only submit one entry.
  • Entries that contain profanity, vulgar or inappropriate language will not be considered.
  • Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered.
  • The village of Lombard reserves the right to reject any submission for any reason.

After the submission period ends, public works staff will review the entries and select a name for one of our Lombard snowplows!

Follow @VillageofLombard on social media for updates and stay tuned for the announcement of the winning snowplow name.

Name a Lombard Snowplow Contest Form

