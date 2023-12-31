Lombard residents invited to name a snowplow

As the Lombard Public Works Department gears up for the winter season, residents are invited to help name one of Lombard’s snowplows. Share your most clever, unique and winter-themed name ideas through the contest submission form until Jan 12.
Please keep in mind the following guidelines:
- Each person may only submit one entry.
- Entries that contain profanity, vulgar or inappropriate language will not be considered.
- Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered.
- The village of Lombard reserves the right to reject any submission for any reason.
After the submission period ends, public works staff will review the entries and select a name for one of our Lombard snowplows!
Follow @VillageofLombard on social media for updates and stay tuned for the announcement of the winning snowplow name.