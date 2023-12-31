Lombard residents invited to name a snowplow

As the Lombard Public Works Department gears up for the winter season, residents are invited to help name one of Lombard’s snowplows. Share your most clever, unique and winter-themed name ideas through the contest submission form until Jan 12.

Please keep in mind the following guidelines:

Each person may only submit one entry.

Entries that contain profanity, vulgar or inappropriate language will not be considered.

Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered.

The village of Lombard reserves the right to reject any submission for any reason.

After the submission period ends, public works staff will review the entries and select a name for one of our Lombard snowplows!

