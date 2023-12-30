Lemont’s Sage Mardjetko hugs her catcher after winning 10-0 over Benet Academy Friday, June 9, 2023 in the class 3A state softball semifinal. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

2023 was quite the calendar year for sports teams in the Suburban Life area.

Repeat championships. A no-hitter in the state championship game. History-making teams. And a most improbable football state champion.

Teams, and athletes, did amazing things.

Here are the Top 5 Sports Stories of 2023 in the Suburban Life area.

Mardjetko’s exclamation mark

Going back-to-back as state champion, Lemont senior Sage Mardjetko put an exclamation mark on a marvelous career. The South Carolina recruit threw a no-hitter in the state softball championship game for the second consecutive year, striking out a Class 3A title-game record 24 batters.

Nicole Pontrelli’s squeeze bunt scored Addison McGrath ahead of the tag at the plate, a thrilling conclusion to Lemont’s 1-0 win over Antioch in 12 innings in the Class 3A state championship game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. The game was the longest, innings-wise, in Class 3A title game history.

Mardjetko did not allow an earned run all year.

“It’s pretty insane to throw a no-hitter in a championship game. To do it again, I don’t know what to call it,” Mardjetko said. “So happy for Lemont, this team, this program. To go out with this team, it’s awesome.”

Nazareth football, from 0-4 to state champs

Nazareth football, once again, made the improbable happen.

In 2022, the Roadrunners started 2-4, then won their last eight games to win the Class 5A state championship. This season, Nazareth started 0-4 and was one of a handful of 4-5 teams to qualify for the playoffs after a Week 9 loss to St. Francis.

And then the Roadrunners turned it on.

Nazareth knocked off Prairie Ridge in the first round and avenged its loss to St. Francis in the Class 5A semifinals to become the first 0-4 team to reach a state final.

Nazareth trailed Joliet Catholic by 10 points in the Class 5A final, then scored 31 unanswered points – 28 coming in the second half – to win going away 38-20. Junior quarterback Logan Malachuk led the way with 23-of-34 passing for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

“It built us for this moment. There’s no better way I’d want to win it,” Malachuk said.

Nazareth Academy celebrates their win over Lincoln during the IHSA Class 3A girls basketball championship game at the CEFCU Arena on the campus of Illinois State University Saturday March 4, 2023 in Normal. (Brian Hill bhill@dailyherald.com)

Nazareth girls basketball wins first state title, Nazareth baseball team repeats

It was quite a 2023 for Nazareth athletics.

In March, the No. 1-ranked Roadrunners girls basketball team capped a near-perfect season with a dominating 63-52 win over previously unbeaten No. 2 Lincoln in the Class 3A final for Nazareth’s first state basketball championship.

Olivia Austin, a junior who was part of Nazareth’s first state volleyball championship in 2021, led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The Roadrunners (35-1) finished the season on a 30-game win streak and were unbeaten against in-state opponents. For Nazareth, it was redemption after losing the 2022 state championship game to Carmel.

“We’ve been using last season as fuel,” Austin said. “Everyone on the team knew what it felt like. Although we knew the talent we had, we couldn’t expect to make it here. We decided to work hard all year and never let up.”

In June, Nazareth junior Cooper Malamazian made two huge defensive plays at shortstop, then pitched the final two innings to lead the Roadrunners to a 7-2 victory over Grayslake Central in the Class 3A state championship game at Duly Health and Care Field.

It was the second straight state title for Nazareth (34-6), which won its final nine games and 13 of the last 14 to become just the fifth school in the 84-year history of the state tournament to win back-to-back championships.

“As a freshman, I said Cooper would walk on as the best shortstop we’ve ever had and that’s not an insult to anybody we’ve had come through here,” Nazareth coach Lee Milano said. “Cooper is a different player. He is a money player.”

St. Francis volleyball repeats with 14th state title

St. Francis mounted a furious comeback to prevail 23-25, 25-23, 26-24 over Lincoln in the Class 3A state championship match in November at CEFCU Arena.

The Spartans captured their second state title to run their program total to 14 state championships, moving them three behind Mother McAuley – for a few hours at least – for the most state titles in Illinois history.

Just like the 2022 state championship match point against Nazareth, KK Dumpit followed the same script by setting Addy Horner for the championship kill.

“It’s super exciting and like a dream to dogpile with these girls that I can call my family,” Horner said.

The area was well-represented at state volleyball. Benet took second place in Class 4A, IC Catholic Prep was second in Class 2A and Willowbrook – in its first state tournament appearance – finished third in Class 4A.

Downers Grove North’s Ben Bielawski celebrates his win over Belleville’s Jonathan Rulo in the 285-pound Class 3A championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Cross country, wrestling titles lead banner year at Downers Grove North

It was a banner year for Downers Grove North athletics.

In February, senior Ben Bielawski beat Belleville East’s Jonathan Rulo by a 5-3 decision to win the Class 3A heavyweight state championship. In doing so, he became the first state wrestling champion in Downers Grove North school history. Downers Grove had two previous state champions, but not since the district split into two high schools in 1964.

In boys basketball, Downers Grove North shattered the program win record with 32 wins, including a 19-game winning streak leading up to state. The Trojans won the school’s first sectional championship since 1999 and capped things with the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance, finishing fourth in Class 4A.

The Downers Grove North baseball team won a school-record 32 games, a West Suburban Silver title and a regional championship on Jimmy Janicki’s walk-off home run. George Wolkow, who starred on that team and also played on the basketball team, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the summer.

In the fall, the Downers Grove North football team made a run all the way to the Class 7A state championship game. The No. 1-ranked boys cross country team won the Class 3A state championship (York’s girls team also won a state title).