Elmhurst Art Museum’s latest display to open Jan. 19

Join the Elmhurst Art Museum Jan. 19 for the opening of “A Love Supreme,” a solo exhibition by Norman Teague inspired by legendary jazz musician John Coltrane, and the adjoining installation in Mies van der Rohe’s McCormick House by more than 30 Chicago-based artists and designers.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. for members and exhibition VIPs. The display is open from 7 to 9 p.m. for non-members. Purchase tickets here

Enjoy light bites, live music and signature jazz cocktails, featuring special performances by Elmhurst University Jazz Combo and Chicago House music pioneer DJ Celeste Alexander.

“A Love Supreme” and its programming are part of Art Design Chicago, a citywide collaboration initiated by the Terra Foundation for American Art that highlights the city’s artistic heritage and creative communities.

It is sponsored by the Terra Foundation for American Art, Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts and in part by a grant from the League of Chicago Theatres and ComEd. With programming in partnership with Elmhurst University Department of Music.

“A Love Supreme: McCormick House Reimagined” is co-curated by Norman Teague and Rose Camara. This exhibition is presented in partnership with the Chipstone Foundation.