Westmont Chamber of Commerce welcomes Country Nest Resale with ribbon cutting

The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau (WCCTB) and the village of Westmont welcomed Country Nest Resale with a ribbon cutting celebration.

Members of the Westmont business community and elected officials gathered at the business, located at 1131 Fairview Ave. in Westmont, on Dec. 8, for the celebration.

Country Nest Resale specializes in new and vintage articles.

”I am excited to open this treasure trove of unique resale items in Westmont and look forward to providing exceptional service and selection for the surrounding suburbs,” Country Nest Resale owner Michael Hollis said in a news release. “We offer a 15% discount for seniors every Tuesday and 15% for first responders every day. If you are looking for something in particular, we will take down your special request and attempt to find what you are looking for.”

“Celebrating and supporting our businesses is key to continued economic growth. It is exciting to have such a unique shop in Westmont,” WCCTB president Becky Rheintgen said in the release.

For information on Country Nest Resale, call 630-541-8807 or visit thecountrynestresale.com.