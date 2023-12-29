Montini Catholic recognizes December Artist of the Month

Montini Catholic senior Mikaelah Thomas of Westchester is the December Artist of the Month. She was nominated for the honor by art teacher Stephanie Kuecker.

“Mikaelah has taken multiple art classes and has truly shown dedication to her craft,” Kuecker said. “She takes her art very seriously, drawing her inspiration from street art. Her work is great and very personal to her - she has a truly unique style.”

Thomas is a member of the Lady Bronco softball team and the Montini Maniacs (Spirit Club). She also enjoys Baking Club and was selected to be a peer minister this year, helping to inspire and empower her fellow Broncos through service. She hopes to keep art in her future. With a goal of pursuing a business marketing degree in college next fall, she plans on painting in her free time and perhaps taking art as a college elective.