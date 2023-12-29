Boys basketball: Bolingbrook’s defense clamps down on York for return to Tosh semifinals

ELMHURST – Having scored over 60 points in each of its first eleven games, Bolingbrook’s offense has been clicking.

But on Thursday night, it was the Raiders’ defense that took center stage.

Frustrating host York, which came in riding a nine-game winning streak, Bolingbrook once again reached the semifinals of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic with a 55-42 victory.

The Raiders (11-1) held the Dukes to 31% shooting while forcing 14 turnovers.

”York is a really good team,” said Bolingbrook’s JT Pettigrew, who led all scorers with 18 points to go along with six rebounds and two blocked shots. “Beating them the way we did, it was a total team effort. We all did our part. I thought this was one of our best defensive games (of the season). We did a good job communicating on their switches, they do a lot of screens. And we did a great job crashing the boards. That’s what did it for us this game.”

Trailing 10-5 at the outset, the Raiders closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run. Bolingbrook increased the margin to 24-18 by halftime and saw the advantage reach double digits in the third quarter.

DJ Strong chipped in with 13 points and Davion Thompson and Trey Brost both scored 11.

”Our coaches really set up a great game plan for us,” Strong said. “We played as a team and executed. Coming out of halftime, we communicated what we wanted to do and came out and finished the job.”We all played our part. I get them the ball and they get me the ball. We are very unselfish and we love each other.”

York (11-3) got within eight at 33-25 in the third but could get no closer. A.J. Levine topped the Dukes with 13 points and Kyle Waltz had six points and eight rebounds.

”They are really good,” said York coach Mike Dunn, whose team will play Yorkville – a team he coached prior to coming to York – on Friday. “They took us out of anything we wanted to do. Give them all the credit in the world.

”It was a really physical game and we couldn’t get that traction offensively. But again, give them credit for that. This is a tough tournament; we are going to face teams here that are going to make us better in the long run.”

Bolingbrook put the game out of reach in the fourth with an 11-1 spurt, which included back-to-back dunks by Pettigrew, the last off a pass off the backboard from Thompson.

Now in their fourth year at the Tosh, the Raiders will be playing in their fourth straight semifinal Friday against Palatine.

”I thought Trey did really well tonight both offensively and defensively,” Bolingbrook coach Rob Brost said. “He did a really good job on A.J. and A.J. is a great player. He is really the thing that stirs the drink for them.

”When teams are keying on Davion and JT and DJ, we need other guys to step up and he happened to be the person tonight. When we share the ball, we have multiple players who can beat teams and that showed tonight. I think we have seven different guys who have been in double-figures at some point this season.”