Downers North advances to Tosh quarters on buzzer beater: Suburban Life sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jack Tosh Holiday Classic

Downers Grove North 55, Stagg 54

Aidan Akkawi scored on a lob as time expired to give the Trojans a thrilling come-from-behind win in the second round of the Jack Tosh Holiday Classic. Jack Stanton scored 19 points, Owen Thulin 13 and Alex Miller 12 for Downers Grove North, which trailed by four going into the fourth quarter.

Metamora 54, Fenwick 48

Kamren Hogan scored 16 points and Dominick Ducree 10 for Fenwick, which had led 25-20 at halftime against the defending Class 3A champion Redbirds. Iowa recruit Cooper Koch scored 24 points for Metamora.

Downers Grove South 75, Glenbard East 57

Justin Sveiteris had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs in a consolation bracket game.

Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic

Hinsdale Central 66, Schaumburg 44

Daniel Orozco scored 22 points and Dillon Dell 20 as the Red Devils rolled in the first round of the Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nazareth 56, Miami Country Day 44

Stella Sakalas scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Olivia Austin had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Danielle Scully seven points and 10 rebounds and Amalia Dray seven points, including her 1,000th career, for Nazareth (10-2) in Tampa Bay.

Bill Neibch Falcon Classic

Glenbrook South 54, Wheaton North 38

Glenbard West 55, St. Ignatius 53

Julia Benjamin scored 23 points and Alyssa Yeager added 14 for the Hilltoppers.