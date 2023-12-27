DuPage Foundation donors support residents affected in West Chicago apartment fire

Multiple people were injured in a Nov. 30 apartment fire on the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive in West Chicago. (Paul Valade — Daily Herald Media Group)

DuPage Foundation donors mobilized to support residents affected by the Nov. 30 complex fire at Main Park Apartments in West Chicago. The fire displaced an estimated 100 people and left 20 units uninhabitable, according to a news release.

Many residents were left with no clothing or belongings at the start of the holiday season. Requests for funding were submitted to DuPage Foundation by three not-for-profit organizations, totaling $32,600 to help support the victims of the fire.

The three not-for-profits that requested help included:

WeGoTogether for Kids (WeGo) requested $20,000 to help with overall relief efforts and to provide emergency shelter for residents who have not found permanent or temporary housing.

Outreach requested $10,000 to help with resettling families into new housing and to support needs such as first month’s rent, security deposits and furnishings.

DuPage Federation requested $2,600 to cover the cost of providing five Spanish-speaking interpreters for eight hours each to facilitate communication at the Dec. 6 Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) where affected residents accessed assistance.

DuPage Foundation’s Grant Committee approved the full amount of each funding request, which together totals $32,600. Grants were distributed to the not-for-profits the week of Dec. 18.

In December 2022, DuPage Foundation donors recommended grants from donor-advised funds to support victims of a fire in the same complex that displaced 96 low-income residents.

“In a few short days, our donors collectively contributed a significant amount to a DuPage Foundation Emergency Fund supporting families affected by the 2022 fire,” DuPage Foundation vice president for programs Barb Szczepaniak said in the news release. “Since not all of the funds were used in the 2022 crisis, and disaster struck again, we asked if donors would be willing to recommend unspent funds to this new crisis, and once again, they rallied their support.”

“When we learn about these emergencies, we do everything we can to make connections and bring people together who have the interest and means to provide quick and immediate support,” Szczepaniak said.

DuPage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) community foundation, manages more than $135 million in assets and has awarded more than $85 million in grants since its founding in 1986. Learn more at dupagefoundation.org.