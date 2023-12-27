DuPage County Forest Preserve approves 2024 budget

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Board of Commissioners recently unanimously approved the agency’s 2024 budget and annual appropriation ordinance.

In November, the board approved a $51.3 million tax levy for 2023 to pay a portion of the district’s operational and capital needs. This is the fourth year in a row that the district has held the tax levy flat. The district was also able to save DuPage County taxpayers $403,000 by abating a portion of its debt services levy.

The $136.2 million budget is primarily funded by less than 2% of a DuPage County homeowner’s property taxes. A homeowner with a property assessed at $308,500 is estimated to pay on average only $115 annually to the district, supporting the operation of and improvements to the district’s 26,000 acres of land, 60 forest preserves, 600 acres of lakes and 166 miles of trails.

”The 2024 budget prioritizes core services, operational needs and significant reinvestment in needed capital improvements,” director of finance and administration Andrew Brown said in a news release. “Once again, staff was able to work within the board of commissioners’ guidelines to develop a fiscally sound budget that accommodates a number of master plan initiatives and provides for the continued delivery of top-notch recreation and nature-education services with no increase to property taxpayers.”

Initiatives slated for funding in 2024 include the continued implementation of several master plan projects and investments in landfill infrastructure.