Lemont residents have more options to pay utility bills

Lemont residents now have additional options to pay their monthly village utility bill after a recent software upgrade was completed.

Residents will have the same login, account number and user experience after entering the village’s secure online portal, which can be found on the village’s website at lemont.il.us/online-payments.

The upgrade was noticeable on Dec. 14, after customers select the “Make a Payment” button. The village has previously accepted credit cards and eChecks, but customers now have the option to schedule their bill payment in advance or make reoccurring payments with their credit cards. Existing bank draft payments will remain in place. However, to switch to recurring credit card payments you must first unenroll in bank draft via the online form.

The village’s other utility bill payment options, such as the utility bill dropbox, U.S. mail or visiting the finance department in person during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, remain the same.

For more utility billing information, visit the village’s website or call the finance department at 630-257-1550.