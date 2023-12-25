Nazareth Academy speaker series continues Jan. 22

The next installment in Nazareth Academy’s Parent Speaker Series is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Author, teacher and mom Jessica Lahey will give virtual presentation on the science of learning, motivation and engagement to help parents help their kids become more autonomous, competent, connected and fulfilled.

Lahey’s book “The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed” was a New York Times bestseller that has helped parents and caregivers alike to support and empower children as they learn from their mistakes and forge stronger, more trusting relationships with their children.

Lahey has written for The Atlantic, Vermont Public Radio and the New York Times on education, parenting and child welfare. She is also a co-host of the podcast #AmWriting, a member of the Amazon Studios Thought Leader Board and has written educational curriculum for an Emmy-nominated children’s show.

For more information and to register, visit nazarethacademy.com under the Student/Parent tab. Via Zoom and open to the public.