Montini celebrates 40th annual fashion show

Montini Catholic seniors Dominic Catalano and MaryKate Lewan walk the runway during the school's 40th annual fashion show fundraiser. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Montini Catholic alumni and parents celebrated the magic of giving on Dec. 3 at the school’s 40th annual fashion show. Student models along with parents, friends and fashionistas kicked off the Christmas season in style.

The Christmas-themed fashion extravaganza is a much-anticipated Montini tradition featuring trendy and casual apparel, formalwear, furs and sparkling evening gowns, all modeled by Montini juniors, seniors and alumni to benefit Montini’s San Miguel Fund.

The scholarship fund helps provide financial assistance to Montini Catholic families finding themselves experiencing hardships, such as serious illness, death or severe financial difficulties. It provides students with an opportunity for a Catholic education that they may not otherwise be able to afford.

The event was chaired by Montini Catholic parents Mary Juda and Christina Alonzo, and the runway show was produced by Eugenia Scavone and Carrie Pionke.