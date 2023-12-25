Glen Ellyn Park District warms up winter with January events

Warm up your winter with a variety of fun events offered by the Glen Ellyn Park District throughout January.

Fitness Free Week: Jan. 1-7, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Discover the benefits of a great workout at Ackerman SFC during Free Week. The Glen Ellyn Park District will offer free access to the fitness center and group fitness classes to get your new year off to a healthy start. To participate, register at the Ackerman SFC front desk during Free Week. Participants must be 18 years of age or older with a valid ID, or if under 18, they must be accompanied by an adult.

MLK Jr. Day of Service: 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 15, Ackerman Woods, 800 St. Charles Road. Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in a day of service. Start your morning with a warm cup of coffee or hot chocolate, and then lend a helping hand to improve the quality of our natural areas by cutting and removing invasive brush. Gloves and tools will be provided. Volunteers under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free, but registration is required. Visit gepark.org/register.

Animals Around the World: 10:30-noon Jan. 15, Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave. The Incredible Bats organization is bringing an educational, interactive and hands-on experience with animals found all over the world. Children will have the chance to meet their favorite animals and learn about each animal’s defenses. The show may include fruit bats, a sloth, an armadillo, a ball python and more. This event is for children ages 3 to 15, accompanied by an adult. The fee is $15 for residents and $20 for nonresidents. Registration is required for children only. Visit gepark.org/register.

Ackerman Arcade Night: 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 26, Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road. Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center is transforming into an arcade adventure for a one-night-only family event. Test your skills at games you’d find at the arcade, such as life-size Battleship, LED foosball, and classic Pac-Man. Join the light-up fun of nine-hole glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, Connect-4, bags and more, all while snacking on popcorn and cotton candy. This event is open to all ages, and everyone must register. Registration includes access to all games, snacks and one entry to a raffle prize of your choosing. The fee is $25 for residents and $35 for nonresidents. Visit gepark.org/register.

Grandparent and Me Winter Tea: 10-11:15 a.m.Jan. 27, Maryknoll Clubhouse, 845 Pershing Ave. Step into a winter wonderland for a special high tea with grandma, grandpa or a special guest. Enjoy snacks and tea, and create a special craft together to take home. This event is for children ages 4 to 11, accompanied by an adult. The fee is $15 for residents and $25 for nonresidents. Registration is required for children only. Visit gepark.org/register.

The Glen Ellyn Park District is located at 185 Spring Ave. in Glen Ellyn. For more information, visit gepark.org/ or call 630-858-2462.