Christmas tree pickup in Westmont Jan. 2 to 12

Waste Management will provide its annual holiday tree pickup service in Westmont from Jan. 2-12.

There will not be any recycling/waste hauling collection on Jan. 1 due to the holiday. The remainder of the week will follow the usual holiday schedule with each pickup being one day later than your regular pickup day.

Holiday trees should be put out to be collected for composting along with your other recycling and garbage on your typical pickup day. Trees must be free of decorations, tinsel and lights to be picked up and composted. Also, trees should not be placed in garbage bags or liners of any sort. Trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half. All trees picked up during this timeframe will be composted.

For more information, contact Waste Management at www.wm.com or 800-964-8988.