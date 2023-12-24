SEASPAR event at Lemont High School showcases talents of people with disabilities

Jackson Beatty of Brookfield rehearses for his performances at SEASPAR’s Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 11. (photo provided by SEASPAR)

The Lemont High School Performing Arts Center was bursting with applause, laughter and holiday cheer Dec. 11 for SEASPAR’s 17th annual Holiday Spectacular, a showcase of talents by SEASPAR participants with disabilities.

Performers took the stage for 27 performances, including participants in SEASPAR’s voice and music lessons, glee club and actors guild programs.

Most of the performers were familiar with the stage, including long-time voice lessons student Jackson Beatty of Brookfield, who delivered a spirited vocal performance of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and joined Emily Kula of La Grange on stage for a duet of “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” New to the stage this year were participants in SEASPAR’s music-focused youth programs, Music and Me and Musical Theatre.

“The Holiday Spectacular is one of my favorite nights of the year,” SEASPAR Executive Director Matt Corso said in a news release. “The participants devote months of practice to their performances, and their dedication is inspiring. It’s nearly impossible to leave this event without being filled with holiday spirit.”

SEASPAR serves the communities of Brookfield, Clarendon Hills, Darien, Downers Grove, Indian Head Park, La Grange, La Grange Park, Lemont, Lisle, Western Springs, Westmont and Woodridge.