Lemont High School honors December students of the month

Lemont High School's December students of the month are, from left, senior Emily Hunnewell, junior Madelyn Colbert, sophomore Adrian Martinez and freshman Kyler Mierzwa. (photos provided by Lemont High School)

Four Lemont High School students recently were honored with December Student of the Month accolades.

The honorees were senior Emily Hunnewell, junior Madelyn Colbert, sophomore Adrian Martinez and freshman Kyler Mierzwa.

Each month, Lemont High School honors a student from each grade level for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections rotate among the school’s various departments from month to month.

Only 32 students earn student of the month accolades each school year, with four individuals honored each month from October through May. Students may be selected for this honor only once in their careers at Lemont High School.

Local businessman Brad Grcevic of Edward Jones Inc. in Lemont contributes a donation each month to a charity selected by the student of the month award winners. This month’s winners selected the upcoming Lemont v. Hunger food packing event to receive the donation.

An archive of previous student of the month winners may be found under the academics tab on the district’s website, lhs210.net.