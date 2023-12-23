Twelve accused of stealing merchandise from DuPage County retailers in past 5 days

Law enforcement agencies in DuPage County have arrested 12 individuals accused of stealing merchandise from retail establishments in the county in eight unrelated incidents during the past five days, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. The most recent arrests are:

Kelly Terry, 41, of Plainfield, who was accused of stealing approximately $551 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack/TJ Maxx on Dec. 19. Terry’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8. Kelly was released from custody pending trial.

Gustavo Nava, 18; Jajlah Cotto, 19; and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Chicago. The trio are accused of stealing $527 from an Oak Brook Walgreens on Dec. 20. The juvenile is also accused of leading police on a 99-mph high-speed chase before all three defendants were arrested. The juvenile has been detained until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Feb. 1. The court denied the state’s motion to detain Nava and Cotto. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Luis Enrique Cisneros, 29, and Leticia Hernandez, 31, both of Chicago. The two were accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s store on Dec. 17, 2023. The next court date for both Cisneros and Hernandez, who were both released from custody pending trial, is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Jaqarie Williams, 25, of Hanover Park. Williams was accused of stealing more than $300 from a Glendale Heights Target store on Dec. 11. Following an investigation into the theft, an arrest warrant was issued for Williams on Dec. 21.

Two juveniles and an unknown adult are accused of stealing approximately $1,260 worth of merchandise from the JC Penny at Yorktown Mall in Lombard on Dec. 20. The juveniles have been charged and were not detained. An investigation into the matter continues.

Ryan Oscarson, 46, of Warrenville, was accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from a Glen Ellyn Walmart on Dec. 21. Oscarson was not detained pre-trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Aaron Alejandro Araujo-Gallardo, 22, a Venezuelan migrant staying in Chicago, was accused of stealing approximately $871 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s on Dec. 21. The court denied the state’s motion to detain Araujo-Gallardo. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.

Aniya Lightford, 27, of Crest Hill, was accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from the Kohl’s at Fox Valley Center on Dec. 21. Her next court date is to be determined.

“The arrest of a dozen more defendants accused of stealing from DuPage County businesses sends the unmistakable message that if you steal in DuPage County, law enforcement is waiting for you,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “With the holiday shopping season nearing the end, I can assure any would-be thieves that our efforts to arrest, charge and prosecute will not diminish and we will continue protecting our businesses and patrons with the same vigilance and results that have been so successful this holiday season.”