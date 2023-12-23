Montini Catholic teacher honored with Rising Star Award

Montini Catholic math teacher Don Krystof was recently awarded the 2023 Mathematics Teachers’ Association of Chicago and Vicinity’s Rising Star Award. The award was presented at the association’s annual Fall Dinner Meeting in November at Marist High School.

Krystof received the nomination for this award from Montini Math Department Chair Christine McManus.

“Don does everything. He coaches sports (girls tennis), works with Montini’s Student Government members, coaches our math team and is a member of JJI (a two-year regional formation program),” McManus said in a news release. “He is a Kairos leader, a Eucharistic minister, a board member of the MTA and so much more. To say that he is involved would be an understatement. He helps lead academic, spiritual and athletic groups in order to develop all aspects of our students. He also wants to better himself and the adults at our school via his work with JJI and faculty socials. He exemplifies the involvement needed to have a successful career at a Catholic school.”

“We were most impressed with the heartfelt and enthusiastic praise that was expressed in Mrs. McManus’ nomination letter,” Selection Subcommittee member Jeffrey Nicholson said. “Don is truly deserving of the Rising Star Award.”