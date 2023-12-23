Montini Catholic recognizes December Student of the Month

Montini Catholic High School junior Isabel (Izzie) Evenson of Villa Park is the December Student of the Month. Evenson was nominated by Student Government Director Alexxis Johnson.

“Izzie is an athlete who is also involved in peer ministry and student government exec board. She is leader of Montini Maniacs, and a great student academically,” Johnson said in her nomination. “She is always willing to help others and act as a role model in our community.”

Evenson is a member of the Lady Bronco varsity volleyball team, earning Academic All- Conference status all three years. She also cheers on fellow Bronco athletes as a leading member of the Montini Maniacs (Spirit) Club.

This fall she was inducted into Montini’s National Honor Society. She also serves on the exec board of Montini’s student government team, helping to plan and implement student activities throughout the school year. In addition, Evenson spends much time as a peer minister, inspiring others to get involved in service to Montini and the community.