Dispute over pizza, bar tab allegedly led to fatal shooting at Wheaton-area bar

The state’s motion to deny pre-trial release was granted Saturday for an Aurora man accused of fatally shooting a man Friday at a bar located in located in unincorporated Wheaton.

Michael Freund, 49, of the 3200 block of Bromley Lane, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count of first-degree murder, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Dec. 22, at approximately 8:40 a.m., DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at Rosie O’Reilly’s, 0N131 Gary Ave. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, Dexter Perkins, deceased at the scene, according to the release.

Following an investigation, it is alleged that a dispute arose over pizza and the bar tab between Perkins, Freund and two other men. A brief scuffle allegedly ensued on the outside front porch of the bar between Perkins and one of the other men, which ultimately resulted in Freund pulling out a 9 mm Glock handgun from his jacket pocket and firing two warning shots into the air, the release stated.

After Freund fired the warning shots, Perkins approached the other man at which time Freund, who was standing on the other side of a wooden railing, fired at him, striking him in the torso and in the face, the release stated.

Ater the shooting, Freund placed the Glock, which had been fired 11 times, in the center console of his truck where it was ultimately found by law enforcement. Freund was arrested at Rosie O’Reilly’s without incident. The investigation also found that Perkins did not know Freund or any of the other men involved in the incident, according to the release.

“Yesterday morning, Dexter Perkins lost his life allegedly over a dispute regarding pizza and a bar tab,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “For this senseless act of violence that resulted in the death of an innocent man, Mr. Freund now finds himself facing first degree murder charges. I offer my sincere condolences to Dexter’s family and friends and wish them strength as they are now forced to continue their lives without the love and friendship they enjoyed with Dexter.”

Freund’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18 for arraignment.