What do police officers need to better serve their communities?

Usually, at this point of the year, you will see many columns reflecting back on the year that is coming to a close, such as “Retrospective of the Year 2023″ or something similar. In this column, I thought I would take an opportunity to address what police officers need to complete their mission best to serve and partner with our communities in 2024.

The role of a police officer is not just a job, it is a calling, a commitment to serve and protect the community. Police officers face unique challenges every day, and to ensure that they can fulfill their duties effectively, it is crucial to address their needs. If we address the needs of the police, we will certainly meet the public safety needs of the community they serve.

Over the last several years, common themes have popped up surrounding some issues of day-to-day police operations. We have seen increased police shortages, overtime budgets and poor recruiting. In reviewing these issues in 2023, I have narrowed them down to some main points that I believe call attention to what police officers need in 2024 to be effective.

First, police officers need improvement in staffing in 2024 to reduce police shortages. Police departments are stretched due to limited resources. Staffing shortages can increase stress, create burnout and decrease job satisfaction. This also leads to fewer self-initiated activities by the patrol division. We need to invest in recruiting and retention.

Additionally, we need to develop community engagement officers, or similar positions, who are a vital and integral part of the police force. Police departments should have dedicated community engagement officers who build community trust, participate in events, establish relationships and function as a liaison between the police and the residents in their community.

Further, police in 2024 need specialized units, not the specialized units you may be familiar with, such as homicide, drug or gang task forces. America’s police forces need specialized units to address crisis intervention, cybercrime and domestic violence. These types of task forces are routinely overlooked, and very few police departments nationwide actually have any of these specialized task forces or teams. It is time for that to change.

In order to perform effectively, police officers need improved mental health services. Due to the complex nature of the job and exposure to traumatic events, there is no doubt that officers need to focus on improving their mental health through access to increased mental health resources. Police officers also need peer support networks. They need trusted colleagues to provide emotional support and advice during challenging times.

Police officers need rewards and incentives in 2024. Due to ongoing police shortages, mainly related to recruitment and retention issues, police agencies must offer well-rounded packages, bonuses and incentives. One of the best rewards we can give our officers is a “job well done” or an “atta boy.” Officers prefer acknowledgment of the excellent work they have done over monetary incentives.

In order for police officers to develop professionally, they need educational opportunities and assistance. Every police agency should offer educational services to help officers obtain their college degrees or return to college to finish their degrees. A formally educated officer is a more valuable asset to their communities, without a doubt.

Police departments need to offer officers flexible scheduling. Typically, law enforcement officers work 8-hour shifts and may rotate every month. Departments need to consider not only eight-hour modifications but also 10-hour and 12-hour shifts. While not all agencies will be able to do this, depending on the size and workforce, flexible scheduling is desperately needed to improve the mental health and well-being of our police officers.

And finally, the men and women in America’s police forces need strong executive leadership in 2024. I have been critical of the police chief and other executive leadership throughout the country over the last several years. At times, police chiefs have done nothing more than obtain the position to feather their nests for the next “best thing” or their retirement jobs.

Police chiefs need to lead. Leadership and management are not the same thing. Police chiefs need to surround themselves with an excellent management team, but they need to lead, set policy and be out on the street interacting with their officers. Officers desire good leadership. It is time for all police chiefs to get out of the office and get on the street with their patrol force, which has always been the backbone of American law enforcement. The best way to know your officers and learn about their needs is by meeting with them in person, being on the street and leading from the front, not by memorandum or email.

The year 2024 can be a promising year for law enforcement in America. Let’s ring in the new year with a resounding and rejuvenating commitment to our police officers and, in turn, to the greater safety of our communities.

• Tom Weitzel was chief of the Riverside Police Department. Follow him @chiefweitzel.