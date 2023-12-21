Woodridge VFW names Patriot’s Pen Award winner

After reviewing 126 entries, Woodridge VFW Post 1578 recently declared Jefferson Junior High School 7th grader Bayaan Amine this year’s Patriot’s Pen Award winner with a perfect score of 100 points for her essay on “What inspires me about America?”

Amine will advance to the VFW district competition in January. Tied for second place were Jefferson 7th graders Damian Ramirez Fuentes and Liam Scaife, whose essays each scored 99.67 points.

Patriot’s Pen is a VFW-sponsored annual youth essay competition for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. The contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, expressing their views based on a designated patriotic theme. Nearly 68,000 students take part nationwide.