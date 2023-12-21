Westmont holiday lights recycling continues through Jan. 31

The village of Westmont is once again teaming up with Elgin Recycling to provide a holiday lights recycling collection.

Collection containers will be placed at the Johanik Fire Station Headquarters, 6015 S. Cass Ave., and at the Westmont Public Library at 428 N. Cass Ave. The collection will be held through Jan. 31.

The drop-off program is self-service and available 24/7. Only holiday lights are accepted. Do not put ornaments, lawn decorations or other decorations in the holiday lights recycling collection boxes. Also, lights should not be placed in plastic bags. For more information regarding this program, visit the Elgin Recycling website or call 847-741-4100.