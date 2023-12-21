December 21, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Westmont holiday lights recycling continues through Jan. 31

By Shaw Local News Network
From now until Jan. 17, St. Charles residents and businesses can drop off holiday lights (working or non-working) and extension cords to be recycled at no cost.

The village of Westmont is once again teaming up with Elgin Recycling to provide a holiday lights recycling collection.

Collection containers will be placed at the Johanik Fire Station Headquarters, 6015 S. Cass Ave., and at the Westmont Public Library at 428 N. Cass Ave. The collection will be held through Jan. 31.

The drop-off program is self-service and available 24/7. Only holiday lights are accepted. Do not put ornaments, lawn decorations or other decorations in the holiday lights recycling collection boxes. Also, lights should not be placed in plastic bags. For more information regarding this program, visit the Elgin Recycling website or call 847-741-4100.

Westmont
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois