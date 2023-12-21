Glenbard Parent Series to examine solutions to problem behavior Jan. 11

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “Changeable: The Collaborative Problem-Solving Method to Reduce Anxiety or Challenging Behavior” with best-selling author and clinical psychologist J. Stuart Ablon in two 90-minute Zoom webinars at noon and 7 p.m. Jan. 11. Visit to glenbardgps.org for further information and the links to these webinars.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

If you are tired of the meltdowns, nagging, yelling and power struggles, this workshop is for you. Making a change in problem behavior is difficult. Renowned psychologist Ablon asks these questions: “What if people don’t misbehave because they want to but because they lack the skills to do better?” and “What if changing problem behavior is a matter of skill, not will?”

Ablon returns to GPS to present a radical way of thinking about challenging and unwanted behavior. He will share insights into collaborative problem-solving methods based on more than 25 years of clinical practice and neuroscience research. Participants will learn compassionate strategies to manage frustration, anxiety and explosive behavior.

Ablon is an award-winning psychologist and founder and director of Think:Kids, the department of psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. He is an endowed chair in child and adolescent psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and has authored three books: “Changeable: How Collaborative Problem-Solving Changes Lives at Home, School and at Work,” “The School Discipline Fix” and “Treating Explosive Kids: The Collaborative Problem-Solving Approach.”

Continuing professional development units are available for these webinars.