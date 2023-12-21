California women arrested in Lombard after attempting to pass counterfeit bills: prosecutors

A motion to deny pre-trial release was granted Wednesday for two California women accused of attempting to pay for merchandise with counterfeit bills at the Yorktown Center in Lombard.

Ashley Lucas, 29, and Siannah Hudson, 29, each appeared at First Appearance Court Wednesday charged with one count of issue or deliver a forged document, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 1:48 p.m. Dec. 19, Lombard police responded to a call of two females, later identified as Lucas and Hudson, who tried to buy merchandise with counterfeit $20 bills from two retail businesses located inside the Yorktown Shopping Center, according to the release.

Following an investigation, it is alleged that Lucas and Hudson tried to buy merchandise first at Zumiez and then at Claire’s using the phony currency but were denied service when employees at both locations recognized the currency as counterfeit, according to the release.

Mall security followed the women when they exited the mall to their vehicle, a Honda Pilot SUV. A short time later, Lombard police conducted a traffic stop at which time Lucas and Hudson were arrested.

During a search of the Honda, officers allegedly located a bag containing 250 counterfeit $20 bills. Officers also allegedly found about 15 to 20 receipts from cash transactions conducted at stores across Kansas, Missouri and Colorado, according to the release.

“The detention of the defendants in this case sends the message that in DuPage County we are serious about protecting our businesses from suffering loss through any type of illegal activity be it burglary, theft or forgery, as alleged in this case,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I commend the employees at both Zumiez and Claire’s for their keen attention to detail and Yorktown Mall Security for contacting the police when they suspected foul play.”

The next court appearance for both defendants is scheduled for Jan. 8 for arraignment.