Lombard Eagle Scout troop donates unique bench to Edward Hospital pediatric unit

Noah Munson, Eagle Scout Troop 202, Lombard and Nina Sittler, Certified Child Life Specialist, Endeavor Health Edward Hospital, sit on the bench built by Munson and Troop 202 and donated to the hospital’s pediatric unit. The bench features an I-Spy game that pediatric patients can play while receiving treatment in the unit. (photo provided by Endeavor Health)

Eagle Scout Troop 202 of Lombard, led by Eagle Scout Noah Munson, recently built and donated a bench that features an I-Spy game for pediatric patients hospitalized at Endeavor Health Edward Hospital in Naperville.

Inspired by a friend who has multiple genetic disorders and receives treatment at Edward Hospital’s Pediatric ICU, Munson took charge of the project with a goal to make a difference for children in the unit with serious medical conditions. The troop also donated books and gift cards to the Edward Foundation Child Life program for distribution to pediatric patients.

The Child Life program was established at Edward Hospital more than 10 years ago to support hospitalized children and their families. The goal is to help children and parents cope successfully as they navigate the hospital environment. The program relies on support from the community through monetary contributions and toy and book donations.

Since it was established in 1990, the Edward Foundation has raised more than $57 million to support Edward Hospital’s community healthcare initiatives, invest in the most advanced diagnostic and treatment technology, recruit world-class medical professionals and deliver the highest quality care to almost 1.7 million patients in its service area.

To make a donation to or for more information about the Foundation, call 630-527-3954 or visit edwardfoundation.org.