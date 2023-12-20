Boys basketball notes: 49th Jack Tosh Holiday Classic looks deeper than ever

Downers Grove North's Jack Stanton (21) and York's A.J. Levine (3) will be two of the elite players at the 49th Jack Tosh Holiday Classic at York that tips off Dec. 26. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

One of the best times of the year for local basketball fans is next week, with a wide number of holiday tournaments.

The 49th Annual Jack Tosh Holiday Classic, which is held at York High School, is one of the biggest and best tournaments in the state. The five-day tourney is a must-see destination for local hoop fans due to the wide assortment of teams from Chicagoland. First-round games start on Dec. 26.

The 32-team field is loaded with elite teams and marquee players, according to York coach Mike Dunn. Newcomers to the field this year are defending Class 3A champion Metamora and Downers Grove North, fourth in Class 4A last season.

“This is, by far, the deepest field of teams we have had at the Jack Tosh,” Dunn said. “Twenty-six of the 32 teams have records over .500. We have nine ranked teams in Class 3A and 4A. By far, this is the best tournament in the state from top to bottom. Some of the first-round games are like regional championships – St. Laurence vs. Andrew; Naperville North vs. Fenwick; Batavia vs. Downers Grove South; Yorkville vs. St. Ignatius and Conant vs. Glenbard North.

”Last season, Cameron Christie, a Minnesota recruit, won the tourney MVP after leading Rolling Meadows to the championship. He scored 26 points in the title game win over Lyons.”

Dunn said the tourney is a source of pride for his program and the Elmhurst community. The tourney will feature a 35-second clock this season.

“The York boys basketball program and athletic department take great pride in running a first-class Christmas tournament, as did the legendary former athletic director Jack Tosh,” Dunn said. “We want to continue the tradition of the tournament and make it the most competitive tournament in the state. Former York head coach Vince Doran has been the mastermind of evolving the tournament into what it is today. As a team, we look forward to competing against some of the best teams in the state and continue to improve throughout the tournament.”

The Dukes (9-2, 3-0) enter their tourney on a hot streak, winning their last seven games behind a strong group of seven seniors. The Dukes will be rested for their post-Christmas tournament after not playing since an impressive 70-42 rout over IC Catholic Prep on Dec. 16. They open the tourney by battling St. Patrick on Dec. 26. Senior guard A.J. Levine leads the Dukes in scoring, averaging 17 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game. Senior Kyle Waltz is averaging 12 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals, while Braden Richardson is averaging 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds.

“We return seven seniors who are seasoned with experience from last season and have done a great job taking the leadership role,” Dunn said. “We’re looking forward to getting back in the gym to practice, which is something we have not had an opportunity to do because of playing two to three games a week.”

Hinsdale Central tourney update

The Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic features several new teams this year, which includes Brother Rice, Lane Tech, Niles North, Plainfield East and Schaumburg. The Red Devils (4-6) enter the tourney aiming to defend their title from last season’s tourney, when Ben Oosterbaan, now a freshman at St. Thomas, was named the HCHC Most Valuable Player after averaging 21.3 points per game.

“The field features eight teams that have won 20 or more games last year,” Hinsdale Central coach Nick Latorre said. “The 16-team field represents 15 different conferences in Northern Illinois. At the time of the seeding (on Dec. 3), the top eight teams combined for a 33-5 record against non-Hinsdale Central Holiday Classic opponents.”

Tidbits:

The 96th Chuck Dayton Classic, hosted by DeKalb High School, is looking for one more team to fill its bracket after Gary Comer Prep dropped out. United Township, which finished second in last year’s tourney, is the number one seed, while Belvidere North is No. 2