Boys basketball: Glenbard South’s inside-outside combo too much for Bartlett

BARTLETT – It was an inside-outside combination Bartlett just couldn’t contain.

Masroor Sahi provided the outside fireworks for Glenbard South (7-4, 4-2) with 18 points including four 3-pointers. He scored 15 in the first half while Harper Bryan dominated the paint with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

The result was a 63-48 Raiders win over host Bartlett in an Upstate Eight Conference game Tuesday night in Bartlett.

Glenbard South, on a 3-game winning streak, got 14 second-half points off the bench from Mitchell Erickson. Erickson was 5-for-6 from the floor with a 3-pointer.

Sahi was 7-of-10 from the field and canned 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. He also added 3 assists with 4 steals.

“We came out with high energy right out of the lockerroom,” said Sahi. “We knew this was a big conference game on the road. The guys did a great job of getting me in good position to score. They trusted me.”

Ryan was 7-of-10 from the field and scored 8 points in the first half and added 6 points in the fourth quarter.

“We came out with good energy and had good communication,” said Ryan. “We are playing well and are on a nice win streak going into the Christmas tournament.”

Sahi canned a trey to start the game and gave the Raiders a 3-0 lead, an advantage they never relinquished.

A 3 at the buzzer by Sahi put Glenbard South up 13-6 lead after eight minutes.

The visitors from Glen Ellyn seized control of the game with an 8-0 run to start the second quarter. Bryan scored 6 points and PJ Lehr had a putback as the Raiders led 21-6 with 4:33 left in the first half.

Bartlett’s first basket of the second quarter came on a 12-footer in the lane by Nathan Scearce with 3:19 remaining to make the score 21-8.

The Raiders’ biggest lead was 47-27 on a 3 by Erickson with 7:22 left in the game.

“We had good discipline to start the game,” said Glenbard South coach Jason Mead. “We had good focus and the kids executed the game plan.”

Searce hit five 3-pointers scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half for the Hawks.