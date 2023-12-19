Elmhurst Art Museum announces programs for exhibit inspired by John Coltrane

The Elmhurst Art Museum has announced programs for “A Love Supreme,” a solo exhibition by Norman Teague inspired by legendary jazz musician John Coltrane, with an adjoining group exhibition in the Mies van der Rohe’s McCormick House featuring more than 30 Chicago-based artists titled “A Love Supreme: McCormick House Reimagined.”

Teague uses Coltrane’s album “A Love Supreme” as a cultural touchstone to consider design influences from his life-long home in Chicago, exploring how the power of bold improvisational jazz and unapologetic Black aesthetics have expanded the minds and inspired creative communities of color.

Celebrating BIPOC designers and a variety of cultural influences in Chicago at a time when the country is reckoning with representation across industries and disciplines, A Love Supreme takes place at the Elmhurst Art Museum from Jan. 20 to April 28.

Public programs

“A Love Supreme” Opening Celebration: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 19. Free to members. Non-member tickets $9-$23. Online registration encouraged. The opening celebration features a meet and greet with the artists, plus light bites, live music, signature jazz cocktails and special performances by Elmhurst University Jazz Combo and Chicago House music pioneer DJ Celeste Alexander.

“A Love Supreme” Panel Discussion and Performance: 1 p.m Feb. 3. Free with museum admission. A panel discussion digs deeper into music, culture and design influences of exhibiting artists in “A Love Supreme,” moderated by Ayana Contreras, cultural historian and host of the Reclaimed Soul program on WBEZ and at Vocalo Radio. The panel discussion is followed by a performance by the Elmhurst University Jazz Combo.

Family Day: “A Love Supreme” Valentine: 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 10. Free with museum admission. Visitors are invited to create Valentine’s Day cards inspired by the sights and sounds found in the Elmhurst Art Museum’s current exhibition “A Love Supreme.”

Family Day: Designing Your Interior: 1 to 4 p.m. March 16. Free with museum admission. Visitors are invited to discover the art of interior design inspired by the works found in “A Love Supreme.” Visitors can explore sculpture as personal expression and design and construct a domestic interior that tells their own unique story.

Curator Tour of “A Love Supreme:” McCormick House Reimagined:” 1 p.m. March 23. Free with museum admission. “A Love Supreme: McCormick House Reimagined” co-curators Norman Teague and Rose Camara lead a tour of the McCormick House to explore how more than 30 Chicago-based artists and designers responded to prompts about the effects of music on their work. Featured works include a variety of media such as fiber art, furniture, photography and more. Teague and Camara share insights about the artists selected, as well as the songs they chose to accompany their works.

An Evening of Jazz: 6 to 9 p.m. April 18. Tickets are $30. The Elmhurst Art Museum presents an evening of jazz-inspired performances, beverages, hors d’oeuvres and “A Love Supreme” exhibition viewing.

Family Day: Crafting with Music: 1 to 4 p.m. April 6. Free with museum admission. The museum welcomes visitors to give music new life by creating a colorful weaving on reclaimed CDs. Visitors can explore the tactile works found throughout “A Love Supreme” and get inspired by the colorful world of music and craft.

McCormick House Tours: 1 p.m., Feb. 11, March 10, April 14. Tickets are $23. On select Sundays throughout the run of “A Love Supreme,” the museum hosts a series of a docent-led tour to learn more about the unique history and design of Mies van der Rohe’s McCormick House including the current installation.

The Elmhurst Art Museum is located at 150 South Cottage Hill Ave. in Elmhurst. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Regular admission prices are $18 for adults (ages 18+), $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children. For more information, call 630-834-0202 or visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.