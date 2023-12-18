Westmont police raises more than $45,000 for Special Olympics

The Westmont Police Department had a record-breaking year fundraising for Special Olympics Illinois. The department raised more than $45,000 through various programs and events such as Cop on a Rooftop, Paper Shred Events, collections at various events throughout the year and the inaugural Westmont Police Department Special Olympics Illinois Golf Outing.

At the Dec. 14 village board meeting, local Special Olympic athletes and organization Global Ambassadors Abby Kunz, Erin Compton and Becky Cavanagh attended the police department’s presentation and spoke about the positive benefits that result from this program.

“As an athlete leader, it has allowed me to participate in different events including activities like golf outings and fundraisers,” Abby said in a news release. “All of these things have helped me meet people, build my confidence, be myself, feel special and say ‘yes’ to new things.”

Chief Public Safety Officer Jim Gunther gave special recognition to Sgt. Mike Weibler who was the driving force behind the police department’s fundraisers this past year.

“This is a community effort,” Weibler said in the release. “Thanks to the citizens and businesses who donate throughout the year. We hope that next year is just as successful as 2023.”