Grant allows Dist. 87 to improve mental health services

In cooperation with the Illinois Department of Health and the DuPage Regional Office of Education, Glenbard District 87 schools have been awarded grant money to improve students’ access to quality mental health services throughout the community.

The grant is directly funding the Glenbard CARES (Community Advocacy, Resilience, Engagement and Supports) Program and it is anticipated to open and start serving students in January 2024.

District staff will prioritize this support for students who are low income and/or do not have adequate coverage to access mental health support. We will be making direct connections with these families to explain the process and benefit of mental health support.

If a student, parent or guardian would like to request access to support through the CARES Program, they should contact their school counselor directly.