Nazareth thespians to perform fall play at state competition

Nazareth Academy’s cast and crew of “Almost, Maine” are heading to state.

The fall production has been selected to perform at the 48th annual Illinois High School Theatre Festival (IHSTF) at Illinois State University Jan. 11-13

Produced by the Illinois Theatre Association, IHSTF is the largest and oldest non-competitive high school theatre festival in the world.

“Being selected for the Festival is not only a remarkable honor for Nazareth, but also a celebration of the incredible journey and dedication of our talented cast and crew,” said Aileen O’Carroll, the play’s director and head of Nazareth’s drama department. “I’m incredibly proud, and I can’t wait for our production to be shared with students, teachers and theatre artists from all over Illinois.”

“Almost, Maine” marks Nazareth’s ninth selection to IHSTF, having last performed in 2019 with “The Glass Menagerie.” The journey to state represents a special moment for director and Naz alum O’Carroll, who joined her classmates at IHSTF in 2013 with Nazareth’s production of “Godspell.”

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” she said. “It’s surreal, but I’m filled with an overwhelming sense of pride. It’s an honor to lead this exceptionally talented group of students who serve as outstanding representatives of the Naz drama legacy.”

The three-day festival takes place every year in early January and switches locations between the University of Illinois and Illinois State University.

“Every single cast and crew member will have a part and role in the set up, show run and strike at Theatre Fest,” said O’Carroll. “We will also be able to attend other shows that were selected, visit with colleges and take various theatre workshops.”