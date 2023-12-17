District 58 middle school construction to start over winter break

After many months of planning with architects and engineers, construction will begin at the two middle schools in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 over winter break.

Beginning Dec. 23, contractors will begin asbestos abatement work, including removing ceiling and floor tile in first-floor areas at O’Neill Middle School. At Herrick Middle School, contractors will also begin asbestos abatement work, removing ceiling tile in the first-floor hallways. Work at both schools will continue until approximately Jan. 4. When work is completed and students return to school on Jan. 8, they will see unfinished concrete floors and/or open ceilings in abated areas.

The work will be performed by an Illinois Department of Public Health licensed asbestos abatement contractor utilizing workers trained, accredited and licensed to perform asbestos abatement in Illinois public school buildings. In addition, the project will be monitored at all times by TEM Environmental.

This work is important in that it allows the district to get a jump on construction immediately after school ends in May. Because of the size of the projects and a schedule like that of schools, the district needs to make use of every day when school is not in session.

During the work, the sections of the building where work is occurring will be isolated and restricted to only the licensed asbestos abatement contractor and environmental consulting team. Construction barriers and signage identifying these abatement areas will be posted at the entrances to the building areas that are restricted. Access to these areas will remain restricted until all regulatory clearance requirements have been met. This includes rigorous air sampling.

Concurrent with this work, general contractor Bulley & Andrews will have additional teams working in both middle schools. They will be primarily focused on exterior door location changes and other advanced preparatory work. Learn more about the progress of the Building for Success Referendum Project