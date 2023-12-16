December 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarNewsletterThe First Hundred Miles

Westmont seeks volunteers for Emergency Management Agency

By Shaw Local News Network
Westmont fire department celebrates there 100th anniversary with an open house that was held on Saturday Oct. 14, 2023.

(David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

The Village of Westmont is seeking volunteers for its Emergency Management Agency.

“One of our important volunteer groups is the Emergency Management Agency,” said Westmont Fire Chief Steve Riley. “We are now recruiting new volunteers for EMA to grow our ranks so that we can accomplish our mission of having a well-trained civilian component to complement our professional emergency services.”

As part of the strategic plan, the village encourages residents to get involved in the community through volunteerism. The spirit of volunteerism also achieves another strategic plan goal of ensuring that Westmont retains its small-town charm.

The village has created an online volunteer opportunities information page and sign-up form on the village website: https://www.westmont.illinois.gov/160/Volunteer-Opportunities. If you have any further questions regarding volunteering in Westmont, contact us at communications@westmont.il.gov or 630-417-0280.

Westmont
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois