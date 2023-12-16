Montini recognizes Christmas card contest winners

Pictured from left are Annalee DeFeo, Honor Snell and Jasmine Belle Brunke with their Montini High School Christmas card contest winning submissions. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Montini Catholic High School community members will receive a special Christmas greeting in the mail this year. Junior Annalee DeFeo of Lombard was selected as this year’s winner of the school’s Spiritual Christmas Card Design Contest.

Students were invited to submit their designs in November. The three top entries were awarded prizes for the best designs. Sophomore Honor Snell of Elk Grove Village won second place and freshman Jasmine Belle Brunke of Lombard earned third place honors.

DeFeo’s design will be featured on this year’s Montini Catholic Christmas card. The two top winners received gift certificates for the Bronco Spirit Store and the third place prize was a gift certificate to Montini’s cafe.