Three Chicago men face multiple weapons charges following pursuit in Oak Brook

The state’s motion to deny pre-trial release was granted for three men who were allegedly were found in possession of multiple weapons including a loaded machine gun, authorities said.

Jeremiah Dawson, 21, of the 6400 block of South Richmond Street; Isaiah Dukes, 26, of the 8500 block of Kingston Avenue; and Travon Garland, 19, of the 8000 block of S. Paulina Street; appeared at First Appearance Court Thursday each charged with multiple felonies.

Dawson is charged with one count each of armed habitual criminal, possession of a loaded machine gun, unlawful possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Dukes is charged with one count each of possession of a loaded machine gun, theft of stolen goods exceeding $10,000 but not more than $100,000 and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, the release stated.

Garland is charged with one count each of possession of a loaded machine gun, unlawful possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, according to the release.

On Dec. 13, Oak Brook police received information regarding a vehicle connected to a man who was suspected to be part of an investigation into an armed robbery at a jewelry store in New York.

Officers began surveillance on the vehicle, a blue Dodge, at a shopping center located at 2155 22nd St. Officers followed the Dodge when they observed it leave the parking lot eastbound on 22nd Street. As police followed, the Dodge made several illegal maneuvers before it sped away at a high rate of speed westbound on 22nd Street, authorities said.

Officers from multiple police departments became involved in the pursuit as well as a Chicago Police Department helicopter. The Dodge came to a stop in the 6400 block of West Higgins Avenue in Chicago at which time all three men exited the vehicle and were arrested shortly thereafter.

When searching the Dodge, police found a loaded Glock 29 with a laser, an extended magazine and a switch that converts the weapon into a fully automatic machine gun and a loaded Glock 19 with a 50-round drum magazine and a defaced serial number. When Dukes was arrested, he allegedly was wearing a necklace valued at approximately $90,000 that is believed to be connected to an armed robbery in New York, the report stated.

“Public safety is a collaborative effort and the successful apprehension of the defendants in this case is a result of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to ensure the safety of our residents,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegations that these men, none of whom were legally allowed to own a firearm, were heavily armed and led authorities on a high-speed chase during rush hour in the middle of the holiday shopping season are simply outrageous.

“The apprehension of these defendants sends the message that in DuPage County we will use every tool at our disposal, including the use of a helicopter, to keep our communities, retail establishments and streets safe. I commend the Oak Brook Police Department for their watchful eyes, vigilance and complete commitment to public safety.”

“Our efforts in keeping Oak Brook safe through technology, collaboration and pro-active policing were on full display as illustrated by this arrest removing three dangerous and heavily armed felons from the streets,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “The use of covert vehicles, effective tactics, technology, drones and air support made these arrests possible. I could not be prouder of the state of readiness in which our department operates and I’m thankful for our partnerships with our law enforcement community.”

The next court appearance for all three men is scheduled for Jan. 8 for arraignment.