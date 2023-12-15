Glenbard South principal named DuPage Region High School Principal of the Year

Glenbard South High School Principal Jessica Santee has been chosen as the DuPage Region High School Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to receive this special recognition from the DuPage County Region of the Illinois Principal Association,” Santee said in news release. “Glenbard South, and Glenbard District 87 as a whole, is a community of highly committed, caring and growth-minded educators, students and families. We are all truly on the journey together with a continuous improvement mindset. I could not possibly convey how thankful I am to be a part of this community.”

Glenbard District 87 Superintendent David Larson said, “Principal Santee is a deeply knowledgeable, visionary leader with a highly effective leadership style. I appreciate how she fosters a collaborative culture at Glenbard South. I am impressed with her work on key areas, including our school day model, Profile of a Graduate, equity and belonging and our facility master plan.”

Santee will be recognized at the IPA Education Leaders Annual Conference, where one statewide principal of the year recipient will be recognized as well.

Criteria for principal of the year award recipients include: demonstrating a positive impact on education and advocacy for children; ensuring the school climate is positive and reflects high staff and student morale; demonstrating creativity and imagination in bringing about positive change; and, involving the community in the life of the school and using community resources for students.