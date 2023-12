Pictured from left are Montini Catholic students Katherine Filkowski, Olivia Weiland, Julie Gedratis, Samantha Menapace and Maryfaith Considine at the school's Dec. 10 Christmas concert. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Montini Catholic High School was alive with holiday spirit Dec. 10, as choir and band students showcased their talents at the Christmas concert.

Ethan Clapsaddle and Jonny Kosinski, members of the A Cafella group at Montini Catholic, perform "Let It Snow" during the school's Dec. 10 Christmas concert. (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Performers entertained faculty, friends and families with a mixture of spiritual and festive holiday tunes.

Attendees enjoyed festive performances by the concert choir, chamber choir, Treble Makers, A Cafellas, concert and symphonic Bands in a show directed by music teacher Donald Glowinski.