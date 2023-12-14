Glen Ellyn Park District, village board approve concept design for downtown event area, park

The Glen Ellyn Park District and Village of Glen Ellyn boards have unanimously approved a concept design for the former US Bank property at 453 Forest Ave. in downtown Glen Ellyn. (image provided by the Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District and village of Glen Ellyn boards have unanimously approved a concept design for the former US Bank property at 453 Forest Ave. in downtown Glen Ellyn, according to a news release from the park district.

The area will be transformed into a vibrant multi-use event area and open-space park that will serve as a central hub for community activities.

In August 2022, the village acquired the 45,000-square-foot property, situated at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Duane Street. Through an intergovernmental agreement, the village will sell the property to the park district to allow for the development of the downtown open-land park and event space.

“This investment in the village’s central business district by both the village and park district will significantly enhance how and where events are carried out in the downtown area,” Village President Mark Senak said in the release. “It will also serve as a catalyst for increased activity and attract visitors to support our downtown businesses.”

Public engagement has been an integral part of this project, ensuring that the design reflects the community’s input and needs. The park district’s plan envisions transforming the site into a dynamic open space that seamlessly integrates with Prairie Path Park, creating a “front yard” for commuters, Prairie Path users, downtown residents and the entire Glen Ellyn community.

Together, the park district and village will contribute $2.8 million toward Phase I redevelopment costs. Anticipated Phase I redevelopment includes demolition of the existing structure, landscaping, natural grass event and reading lawns, picnic grove, seating nook, terraced seating, play area, seating benches, site safety lighting and a stage. Construction on Phase I is expected to commence in 2024 or 2025, pending design and permitting processes.

“This is an exciting step forward for our community,” Park District Executive Director Dave Thommes said in the release. “The downtown event area and open-space park will be a vibrant hub for recreation and community events.”

The park district is actively pursuing additional funding sources for future project phases, including an overhead covering for the stage, support buildings, stage sound system and lighting, and restrooms. Funding sources being explored include grants, private funding, corporate sponsorships and in-kind donations.

“We are committed to fully realizing the vision for this project,” Thommes said. “With continued support from the community and funding partners, we will create a truly exceptional space for all to enjoy.”

The village and park district have a long history of successful partnerships on collaborative projects, demonstrating their shared commitment to enhancing and improving open space and recreational opportunities within Glen Ellyn.

In addition to the US Bank property, the agreement encompasses a framework for improving and enhancing both Panfish Park and Manor Woods, addressing feedback driven by the community. This intergovernmental agreement aligns with the model established for Village Green Park on Lambert Road, also owned by the village and leased to the park district.

To view the concept design, visit gepark.org/downtowneventpark.